Former WWE star sends a bold message to Sting following AEW Dynamite

The Pinnacle assaulted Sting on AEW Dynamite.
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Oct 24, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Shawn Spears sent out a message to Sting. On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Spears, MJF, and Wardlow assaulted the WCW legend.

In the aftermath of Dynamite, the former WWE Superstar took to Twitter to boast about Sting's beatdown. His explicit tweet can be seen here.

Check out Spears' message for Sting below:

Here is Shawn Spears&#039; message to Sting
As seen on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting came out for an interview with Tony Schiavone. However, MJF interrupted him when 'The Icon' was about to provide an update on Darby Allin.

Sting would then take the fight to MJF as he immediately stepped into the ring. However, Pinnacle members Spears and Wardlow rescued their leader and brutally assaulted The Stinger. Shawn also used his signature steel chair.

Another vile display by @The_MJF, @RealWardlow & @ShawnSpears - Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama https://t.co/drARNzRBt2

Why did The Pinnacle attack Sting?

A few weeks ago, Darby Allin and MJF confronted each other on AEW to begin their feud. 'The Salt of The Earth' tried to torment the former TNT Champion's skin by bringing up his childhood trauma, but the latter did not give in.

Later that night, MJF and the rest of The Pinnacle jumped Allin in the garage in disguise. The brutal assault led Darby to take some time off. He is yet to make his return to AEW programming.

A gang assault on @DarbyAllin and it's quite obviously the handy work of @The_MJF and #ThePinnacle - Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! https://t.co/cyJS7Pdy3E

As of now, Sting has to deal with The Pinnacle on his own. MJF's goal is to get under Allin's skin by any means. Following the assault on his good friend and mentor, Sting, Friedman has taken things to the next level.

It remains to be seen when Allin will be returning to AEW. Both he and Sting are currently outnumbered in the feud against The Pinnacle. The MJF-led group has outsmarted the duo at almost every turn so far.

Living Legend Dutch Mantell weighed in on Tony Khan and the 18-49 demographic here.

Edited by Angana Roy
