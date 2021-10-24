Former WWE star sends a bold message to Sting following AEW Dynamite

Shawn Spears sent out a message to Sting. On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Spears, MJF, and Wardlow assaulted the WCW legend.

In the aftermath of Dynamite, the former WWE Superstar took to Twitter to boast about Sting's beatdown. His explicit tweet can be seen here.

Check out Spears' message for Sting below:

Here is Shawn Spears' message to Sting

As seen on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting came out for an interview with Tony Schiavone. However, MJF interrupted him when 'The Icon' was about to provide an update on Darby Allin.

Sting would then take the fight to MJF as he immediately stepped into the ring. However, Pinnacle members Spears and Wardlow rescued their leader and brutally assaulted The Stinger. Shawn also used his signature steel chair.

Why did The Pinnacle attack Sting?

A few weeks ago, Darby Allin and MJF confronted each other on AEW to begin their feud. 'The Salt of The Earth' tried to torment the former TNT Champion's skin by bringing up his childhood trauma, but the latter did not give in.

Later that night, MJF and the rest of The Pinnacle jumped Allin in the garage in disguise. The brutal assault led Darby to take some time off. He is yet to make his return to AEW programming.

As of now, Sting has to deal with The Pinnacle on his own. MJF's goal is to get under Allin's skin by any means. Following the assault on his good friend and mentor, Sting, Friedman has taken things to the next level.

It remains to be seen when Allin will be returning to AEW. Both he and Sting are currently outnumbered in the feud against The Pinnacle. The MJF-led group has outsmarted the duo at almost every turn so far.

