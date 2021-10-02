"If that challenge presents itself" - Former WWE superstar names Adam Cole as his desirable opponent in AEW

Cody Rhodes recently expressed his desire to face recent AEW signee Adam Cole.

While speaking with Charly Arnolt of ESPN, Cody Rhodes was asked who, out of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole would he be more interested in wrestling down the road. The American Nightmare named Cole, given the latter's immense popularity with a hardcore audience.

He added that the new generation has only seen the former NXT Champion's capability at the tip of the iceberg:

"Adam Cole. It’s an easy question for me to answer in terms of I feel Adam Cole is very well known by the hardcore wrestling audience and, of course, fans of the Elite and Bullet Club and that entire portion of this revolution." Cody Rhodes continued, "But I also think that casual fans or lapsed fans or just new fans have only seen just the tip of the iceberg of what he’s capable of.”

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite Quick reminder that Tony Khan debuted CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in the space of 2 weeks. What a lad Quick reminder that Tony Khan debuted CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in the space of 2 weeks. What a lad https://t.co/iaOA2tBYQF

The AEW EVP further heaped praise on CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, stating that both men are among the best wrestlers in the world.

He then explained how Tony Khan's promotion would help Adam Cole showcase his talent to a new fanbase:

“I know Bryan Danielson is one of the best in the world, I know CM Punk even after a 7-year absence is one of the best in the world. They’re helping pull this wagon already and they’ve only been here a few days. Adam Cole gets to show a whole new audience and gets to interact and create a whole new brand for himself just because he has such a large platform to do it with AEW. He’s the one I’m most excited about getting in the ring with when and if that challenge presents itself," Cody Rhodes said. (H/T - SEScoops)

Adam Cole has made an impressive start to his AEW career

After establishing his name in WWE NXT, Adam Cole embarked on a new chapter of his pro wrestling career in AEW last month. Cole quickly aligned with The Elite and reformed Superkliq with The Young Bucks at the same time. He even defeated Frankie Kazarian in his AEW debut match.

The 32-year-old star is currently engaged in a rivalry with Jungle Boy. Both men have had two matches in the form of a Trios and singles bout. Each time, Cole emerged victoriously.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes face Adam Cole in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

