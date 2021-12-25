AEW stars break silence following reports of Cody Rhodes' backstage behavior 

Fuego Del Sol and QT Marshall recently sent out tweets supporting fellow AEW star Cody Rhodes after a report stating that he doesn't interact much with young wrestlers backstage surfaced.

The report detailing AEW's backstage atmosphere began doing the rounds of the internet a few hours ago. It pointed out that Cody Rhodes wasn't as receptive to youngsters in the company as CM Punk.

However, this report has been debunked by Fuego Del Sol and QT Marshall. The luchador tweeted that Cody Rhodes bought gifts for everyone in AEW's locker room this week and is generally very approachable and helpful.

"Yo @thewadekeller your sources are trash… Cody and Brandi literally had boxes full of gifts in the locker room this week and were inviting guys in to come get them, he helps so many of our guys every week. Get out of here with this BS." tweeted Fuego Del Sol

QT Marshall had a sarcastic response to the report about Cody Rhodes

The Factory leader was also quick to come in support of his former stablemate, Cody Rhodes. However, unlike Del Sol's, QT Marshall's tweet was a lot funnier and laden with sarcasm.

Marshall wrote that he wished Cody was "unapproachable" so he could grab the AEW EVPs locker room while the latter was shooting for one of his TV shows.

He added that Cody Rhodes' locker room is often filled with youngsters in the promotion who come to pitch their ideas. Check out Marshall's tweet here:

"Idk who gives Wade his info! “Unlike Cody” …I wish Cody was unapproachable. So when he’s filming one of his 30 tv shows, I’d have his locker room in peace. Instead, all the younger talent in the company feels the need to come by & grab a book or pitch their sh**ty ideas." tweeted QT Marshall

Though it has become a hot topic, Cody Rhodes is yet to issue an official statement regarding the report at the time of publishing this article.

What do you make of the recent report about Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

