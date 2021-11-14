Hangman Adam Page breaks silence after winning the AEW World Championship

Hangman Page has broken his silence after winning the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2021. Taking to Twitter, Page thanked everyone for making him feel like a champion.

In the main event of AEW Full Gear, Page finally got his big moment in AEW as he ended Kenny Omega's historic reign as the world champion. Page and Omega took each other to the limit and, eventually, the cowboy got the better of his former tag team partner.

Here's the message that Hangman Page sent out after his win at Full Gear:

HANGMAN PAGE @theAdamPage thank you all. you’ve made me feel like a champion. thank you all. you’ve made me feel like a champion. https://t.co/7CTrhvCgP3

In the later stages of the match, Kenny Omega countered a Buckshot Lariat from Hangman Page into a V-Trigger. The now-former AEW World Champion attempted a One-Winged Angel, but Page caught Omega with a One-Winged Angel of his own for a two-count.

Page then followed up with two Buckshot Lariats, with one at the back of the head and another to the front, as he secured his win.

After capturing the AEW World Championship from Omega, Hangman Page celebrated with the rest of The Dark Order in the ring. As seen in the tweet above, Page posted a wholesome image of him and the rest of the Dark Order members celebrating in the ring.

Hangman Page is already confirmed to defend his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson

At Full Gear, Hangman Page finally had his moment after failing to win the AEW World Championship at AEW All Out in 2019 when the promotion crowned their first-ever world champion.

Page then went on to form a tag team with Kenny Omega and won the AEW World Tag Team Championships. However, Page would go on to leave The Elite as Omega captured the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley.

After coming close to earning himself a title shot on numerous occasions, Page finally became the #1 contender when he won the Casino Ladder Match on his return to AEW Dynamite in the lead-up to Full Gear.

At Full Gear, Bryan Danielson defeated Miro in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. In doing so, it has now been confirmed that Page will defend the AEW World Championship against Danielson.

