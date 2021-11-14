"Somehow I ended up befriending him" – Hangman Page breaks character and opens up about his friendship with top AEW heel

Hangman Page opened up about his relationship with Kenny Omega during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy won the biggest match of his career at the pay-per-view, beating Omega to win the AEW World Championship.

Speaking to the media, Page revealed that he had been a fan of Kenny Omega since even before he started wrestling. He recalled watching clips of The Cleaner before becoming close friends with him.

"The best wrestler in the world and I beat him. There's nothing that can be more special. I have known Kenny for so long, I've looked up to Kenny, probably even before I started wrestling I was watching clips of Kenny on YouTube. I remember the first time I saw Kenny was the false count anywhere match outdoors where he takes a hurricanrana and rolls down the hill or whatever, I saw that as a kid almost. Somehow I ended up befriending him," said Hangman Page.

Hangman Page is excited for the upcoming episode AEW Dynamite

Wednesday's episode of Dynamite takes place in Page's home state of Virginia. When asked whether he is excited about his homecoming, Hangman Page said he is "very excited". He added that this is one of the only All Elite Wrestling shows he will be able to drive down to from his home:

"That's going to be incredible. That's going to be wild. I'm very excited, it's one of the few shows of AEW where I'm going to get to drive to so I'm going to slip this sucker [the title belt] into the passenger seat, I'll probably buckle her up and we'll roll on into Norfolk. I'm very excited about it," said Hangman Page.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's first challenger will be Bryan Danielson, who beat Miro at Full Gear to earn the title shot.

