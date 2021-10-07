Adam Page returns in Casino Ladder Match, earns shot at AEW World Championship

Adam Page made his sensational AEW return as the Joker in the Casino Ladder Match that headlined this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Matt Hardy, Orange Cassidy, Andrade El Idolo, and PAC were the other six participants in the bout. A shot at the AEW World Championship was on the line, and Page made his thrilling return to earn the opportunity.

As expected, the former AEW Tag Team Champion came out to a massive reaction from the fans. Once he got into the ring, Hangman Page traded blows with Jon Moxley and Lance Archer. The AEW star also hit jaw-dropping Deadeye that sent PAC crashing through a table.

Moxley subsequently dropped Page with a Paradigm Shift, prompting many boos from the fans in attendance.A few moments later, Page came out of nowhere to deliver an impactful Buckshot Lariat to Archer.

In the closing moments, The Anxious Millenial Cowboy and Moxley struggled on top of the ladder. Adam Page eventually managed to take Moxley down and win the bout after he unhooked the poker chip.

When will Adam Page challenge AEW World Champion Kenny Omega?

Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page II is arguably one of the most highly-anticipated matches in wrestling today. The bitter rivals, who used to be tag team partners, have told a riveting story over the last two years. Many fans eagerly want to see this feud culminate with Page dethroning Omega as the AEW World Champion.

It'll be interesting to see when AEW books the match between the two foes With Full Gear 2021 right around the corner, it's a possibility that this bout will headline rhe pay-per-view.

This decision would also make sense because it was at Full Gear 2020 when Omega defeated Page in their first clash. Having Adam Page redeem himself at the same pay-per-view sounds like a practically perfect outcome.

Do you think Adam Page winning the Casino Battle Royal was the right call? Will Page dethrone Omega as the AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

