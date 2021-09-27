"He's 62 years old, he's older than me" - WWE legend comments on Sting's incredible performance at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Legendary manager Jim Cornette recently reviewed AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience. Cornette had a ton of praise for Sting's performance at Grand Slam, where he teamed up with Darby Allin to take on FTR.

Speaking about Sting's match, Cornette pointed out that Sting was actually older than him and still able to look that good inside the ring. Cornette also gave a lot of credit to FTR for giving Sting his best match in recent memory:

Sting looked better here than he did in 1996. He's 62 years old, he's older than me and I ain't gonna be going out there and doing any of that ****. I'm not knocking Sting and I'm not insulting him, like I said, it was a great match, it was all Sting, it was the best he's looked in 20-something years but at the same time we're still living in the real world. He's still 62 years old and it was a result of FTR being the best in the world at what they do and Sting being in good shape for his age. FTR's intensity always brings it up.

Sting is still undefeated in AEW

Since making his debut last December on the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, Sting has competed in a handful of matches and remains undefeated. The match at Dynamite: Grand Slam was his fourth since joining AEW, all of them coming alongside Darby Allin.

Sting's AEW in-ring debut came at AEW Revolution 2021 where he and Darby beat Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a cinematic-style Street Fight. Sting and Darby then went on to defeat the Men of the Year at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 in May. Last month, Sting wrestled his first match on AEW Dynamite as he and Darby Allin defeated 2pointO.

