Hikaru Shida gives injury update after brutal attack on AEW Dynamite

Hikaru Shida has provided an update on her potential injury from AEW Dynamite. On this week's show, Shida finally defeated her rival Serena Deeb and advanced to the next round the ongoing TBS Women's Championship Tournament.

Taking to Twitter, Hikaru Shida confirmed that she will continue to compete in the tournament. She's determined to persevere and win the title, even if her knee is broken.

Here's what Hikaru Shida wrote on Twitter:

On AEW Dynamite, Hikaru Shida avenged her previous loss to Deeb. Throughout the match, Deeb worked on Shida's legs and showcased her submission skills.

At one point, Deeb nearly won the bout with an inverted Figure-Four Leglock. But in the end, Shida got her hand raised after she rolled up Deeb for the three count.

Deeb didn't take the loss too kindly, and she hit the former AEW Women's Champion with a chop block after the match. The former NWA Women's Champion then used a steel chair and the Serenity Lock to further damage Shida's knee.

Hikaru Shida will face Nyla Rose in the next round of the TBS Women's Championship Tournament

Hikaru Shida will face her former rival, Nyla Rose, in the next round of the tournament. The two women have faced each other several times in, AEW and this bout should deliver another blockbuster between the two former AEW Women's Champions.

As things stand, it should be noted that Shida's knee injury isn't legitimate, and it's only an angle for the storyline. While Shida has admitted that she will keep fighting regardless, Rose could capitalize on her injured knee and progress in the tournament.

It remains to be seen how things will play out moving forward.

