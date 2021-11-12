How long have Jungle Boy and Anna Jay been dating?

The romantic relationship between AEW stars Jungle Boy and Anna Jay is no secret to the wrestling world. So let's take a look at how long Jungle Boy and Anna Jay have been dating.

Wrestling fans came to know about the relationship when Jungle Boy posted a picture of him kissing Anna Jay. The social media post had fans buzzing as they showed their support for the couple.

During an interaction with Rene Paquette on her Oral sessions podcast, Jungle Boy opened up about his relationship with Anna Jay during the pandemic. The young AEW star shared how he first met Anna at a company BBQ.

"I think she came in at a time where I was at home for a couple of months, they weren’t bringing people from California and she lived in Georgia, so she got in the fold somehow. And then when I came back, she was there. I met her thanks to Joey Janela, playing beer pong at a company BBQ. Joey asked me to be his partner and we played against her and Alan Angels," Jungle Boy said.

Jungle Boy then went on to talk about how the duo started hanging out after their first meeting:

We were playing beer pong, but I could see some googly eyes over there a little bit. I was like ‘okay, that’s interesting.’ And I remember later that night, Sonny Kiss actually coming up to me, kind of grinning, saying ‘I need to tell you something.’ I’m like ‘I already know.’ We kind of just started hanging out. It was strange because I’d see her once every two weeks because of the taping schedule. It was like a weird way to get to know someone I felt like. We’re also at work and there’s a lot going on. It was cool. We got to know each other and all that. And then, you know how these things go kind of, one thing turned to another and somehow here we are,” Jungle Boy concluded.

The duo is still going strong together. Fans couldn't be much happier about it as they picture both stars as a dream couple.

The Acclaimed took a shot at Jungle Boy and his relationship with Anna Jay

In the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Anthony Bowens locked horns with Jungle Boy in a one-on-one match. Pre-match, Max Caster rapped his way down to the ring with Bowens.

Caster went on to take a cheap shot at Jungle Boy's relationship with Anna Jay:

“You’re so progressive, I’ve gotta emphasize. Cause you leave your girlfriend alone with seven guys.” said Max Caster.

In retaliation, the Jurassic Express member made Bowens tap out to score the victory. After the match, Bobby Fish attacked the young AEW star.

However, Luchasaurs and Christian Cage soon came to Jungle Boy's rescue. Following the incident, it was announced that the latter would be facing Bobby Fish in the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage.

