Inner Circle member sends a warning to American Top Team following heated segment on AEW Dynamite

The Inner Circle's Santana has sent out a message to American Top Team following this week's AEW Dynamite.

Santana and the Inner Circle have been feuding with Dan Lambert's group of fighters for weeks now. Lambert and his allies have picked up two controversial wins over Chris Jericho's stable, and the rivalry continues to heat up.

After Saturday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Santana sent a message to American Top Team on his Twitter page.

Santana called the group "scrubs" and also added that Lambert's forces have been avoiding the verbal onslaught they received on AEW Dynamite, but it was coming their way.

Here's the tweet from Santana:

On this week's AEW Rampage, the Men of the Year teamed up with former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos to face the Inner Circle in the main event.

The numbers were against the Inner Circle right from the start, as the trio of Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, and Junior dos Santos had plenty of help from American Top Team.

In the closing stages of the match, Paige VanZant distracted the referee, allowing Jorge Masvidal to hit Jericho with a knee strike. This crushing blow led to a victory for Dos Santos' team, so the former UFC fighter won his in-ring debut.

After the match, the assault on The Inner Circle continued, but Santana and Ortiz rescued their stablemates. This confrontation set the stage for a showdown on AEW Dynamite.

The Inner Circle laid out a huge challenge to American Top Team

Inner Circle in AEW

On Saturday, the Inner Circle challenged American Top Team to a five-on-five battle during the intense back-and-forth segment between the two groups. But Lambert responded by claiming that ATT is only interested in capturing gold in AEW. He noted that Sammy Guevara is the only champion in the group and teased that American Top Team will target his title.

It has also been confirmed that Lambert will reveal the challenger for Guevara's TNT Championship next week on AEW Dynamite. The Spanish God himself stated that he is ready to take on any members of ATT.

Also Read

What do you think about the feud between the Inner Circle and ATT? Sound off below.

AEW fans! Join the fastest-growing page for All Elite Wrestling fans today.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy the feud between the Inner Circle and American Top Team? Yes No 0 votes so far