"She's weak AF"- Top AEW star takes a massive shot at Ruby Soho 

Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa will go to war at this week's AEW Dynamite in hopes of becoming the first-ever TBS Champion. Ahead of the match, Cargill took a dig at her opponent, saying she was "weak."

This week's Dynamite will mark the flagship's first episode on the TBS Network, the show's new home, after airing on TNT for more than two years. One of the biggest matches on the card features Ruby Soho and Jade Cargill clashing in the finals of the TBS Championship Tournament.

Recently, the Twitter page of AEW Games shared a comparative analysis of Soho and Cargill's strengths, according to which the former was in a better position to win. In response, Jade Cargill accused AEW of portraying Ruby Soho as "desirable" in the match. She added that the analysis was "bull***."

Check out the tweet below:

"I know you guys want to make @realrubysoho look desirable in this match. But uh. These numbers are bulls***. She’s weak AF" tweeted Jade Cargill

With both worthy performers, fans are conflicted about who they want to see crowned as the TBS Champion. Viewers can also expect some outside shenanigans coming into play during the match, considering what went down on last week's AEW Dynamite.

Jade Cargill has seemingly aligned with the latest AEW signee Mercedes Martinez

Though Cargill is one of the dominant performers in AEW, she now also has the added advantage of having Mercedes Martinez on her side. On last week's Holiday Bash special, the former NXT star assisted Cargill to win her semi-finals match by attacking Thunder Rosa.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB Jade the Most Dominant Woman in the AEW Women's Division now has an Official Ringside Enforcer in Mercedes Martinez that just made her even more Dangerous. This is a Perfect Pairing on Screen and Behind the scenes for Jade to Grow from in Ring #AEWDynamite Jade the Most Dominant Woman in the AEW Women's Division now has an Official Ringside Enforcer in Mercedes Martinez that just made her even more Dangerous. This is a Perfect Pairing on Screen and Behind the scenes for Jade to Grow from in Ring #AEWDynamite https://t.co/hcOr0qLTvB

Martinez has more than 20-years of experience in the wrestling business and is one of the most feared performers of this generation. That said, a vengeful Rosa could even the odds by taking down Mercedes Martinez if she tries to interfere and cost Ruby Soho the match.

Whatever the case, it's safe to say Jade Cargill and Ruby Soho will go out of their way to present a memorable match for fans on AEW Dynamite.

Also Read Article Continues below

Whom do you see walking away as the first-ever AEW TBS Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Hear legendary pro wrestler Dutch Mantell's take on the Swole - Tony Khan situation right here.

Edited by Angana Roy