Top NJPW star spotted with AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker; seemingly takes a shot at Adam Cole 

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White was recently spotted backstage with AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker.

White is one of the biggest modern NJPW stars, having won almost every major title in the promotion. He went through wrestling's forbidden door, making a few appearances in IMPACT Wrestling recently. Though there's always speculation about Jay White showing up in AEW, his latest picture with The Doctor has added more fuel to the fire.

Taking to Twitter, The Switchblade posted a picture alongside Britt Baker and shared an interesting caption. He used the AEW Women's Champion's boyfriend and colleague Adam Cole's catchphrase, Bay Bay, seemingly taking a shot. Check out Jay White's tweet below:

"BrittBlade, Bay Bay. @RealBrittBaker #AEWRampage" tweeted Jay White

Though he hasn't shown up in AEW yet, Jay White could wrestle multiple dream matches in the company if he comes in. Possible clashes with the likes of top stars like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Cody Rhodes, and more would surely steal the show.

What's Britt Baker up to in AEW?

The AEW Women's Champion continues to be the highlight of the promotion's weekly programming. She's currently embroiled in a heated feud with Riho. The latter earned a title shot after defeating Baker in a non-title match a few weeks ago on Rampage.

Apart from Riho, The Doctor's long-time rival, Thunder Rosa, could also come after the AEW Women's Championship after completing her run in the TBS Championship Tournament.

Reports have also suggested that AEW is looking to book a third and decisive match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa at the upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution 2022, on March 8th.

Do you see Jay White making an appearance in AEW anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

