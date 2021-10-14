Jeff Cobb provides an update on his AEW status

NJPW star Jeff Cobb recently opened up about the possibility of returning to AEW sometime down the line and heaped praise on Tony Khan.

Cobb made a couple of appearances for AEW early last year. The former NEVER Openweight Champion appeared alongside Chris Jericho's The Inner Circle to attack Jon Moxley on the February 12th edition of Dynamite.

Cobb competed against Moxley a week later, where he came up short despite putting up a valiant effort.

Though fans were pretty impressed with Jeff Cobb's debut AEW match, it didn't lead to him becoming a mainstay in the company. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Cobb revealed he currently has a lot of unfinished business in NJPW. He also lauded Tony Khan for making crossovers between AEW and NJPW possible.

Cobb revealed that though he's eying to win the G1 tournament and the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, he might return to AEW if something piques his interest.

“New Japan is the right decision for me. I have a lot of unfinished business here in New Japan—tons of guys I have yet to suplex and tons of championships to win. I also respect what Tony Khan is doing, especially the level of excitement he has brought into the pro wrestling community and all the amazing crossovers going on. Having said that, will I show up in AEW? Right now, I have my sights set on the G1 and the IWGP world heavyweight championship. But if there’s something that interests me or the United Empire, you never know,” said Jeff Cobb.

Jeff Cobb can bring a distinct appeal to AEW

Though Jeff Cobb has made it clear that he still has a lot to accomplish in NJPW, it wouldn't come as a surprise if we see him in AEW soon. With Tony Khan opening the forbidden door, we could see the heavyweight performer wrestle in some dream matches in AEW.

Cobb is one of the most physically imposing athletes in wrestling, who's also surprisingly athletic. He could have absolute barnburners with stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and more.

However, this would only be possible if AEW and NJPW agree about Cobb competing in the US.

Also Read

Do you want to see Jeff Cobb wrestle in AEW again? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW's latest Indian signing met his idol, Jinder Mahal, recently. Find out what happened here.

Edited by Alan John