"What a segment" - Wrestling veteran heaps major praise on MJF and CM Punk's interaction on AEW Dynamite 

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on MJF and CM Punk's segment from this week's AEW Dynamite, terming it "great."

The Straight Edge Superstar interrupted MJF's promo on Wednesday night and made his way out to the ring. When The Salt of the Earth introduced himself and extended his hand, Punk just smiled and walked away. The segment laid down the seeds for a potential feud between the top-tier speakers.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette praised All Elite Wrestling for booking the segment to perfection. He explained that instead of straight away having the two men trading barbs and attacking each other, the promotion rightfully had CM Punk disrespect MJF.

This gives the Pinnacle leader a reason to pick a bone with Punk sometime later. Cornette added that the way CM Punk insulted MJF without speaking a single word made the segment "great" and a cut above the rest.

"That's the way you start a program by insulting, or offending, or embarrassing a heel. You don't beat him bloody, you don't beat him for some gold championship or some money. You insult him in a personal way like that, and now, of course, the ball is in the MJF's court. That's how you start a program by embarrassing a heel, so he has to now do something about it. But Punk has not by any means gotten his revenge for something that hadn't even been done yet, and he's not beating MJF up, he's not taking heat off him. So the personal insult and Punk didn't have to say a goddamn word. That was great, what a segment," said Jim Cornette.

MJF could confront CM Punk on next week's AEW Dynamite

The Straight Edge Superstar is scheduled to face QT Marshall on next Wednesday night's Dynamite, which emanates from Chicago. Though a win for CM Punk is seemingly guaranteed, it'll be interesting to see if MJF makes his presence felt during or after the match.

Since the show takes place in Punk's hometown, the crowd would be in complete support of the former WWE star if he and MJF engaged in a war of words. Given the two men are highly-regarded for their promo work, fans can expect CM Punk and The Salt of the Earth to put up yet another memorable segment.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of MJF and CM Punk's interaction on last week's AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

