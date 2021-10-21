"Except for Punk's return, the best babyface promo ever" - Jim Cornette was a big fan of recent AEW segment

Jim Cornette has praised Adam Page following his latest promo on AEW Dynamite. During the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the pro wrestling veteran mentioned how Page didn't have a drink in his hand and cut a real promo.

Jim Cornette added that this was the best thing Adam Page has done on AEW television in two years, with the inclusion of matches, interviews, and other stuff. Cornette added that aside from CM Punk's AEW debut, this was the best babyface promo AEW has ever done on television:

"And here comes Adam Page and guess what he didn't have in his hand? A drink. Guess what he did? A real promo. This is the best, not only the best thing Adam Page has done in two years on television there, I'm talking match, interview, anything. The best thing for Adam Page, maybe not the best thing for somebody else but the best thing for Adam Page he's ever done was this interview. This was maybe, except for Punk's return, the best babyface promo ever on AEW television," said Cornette.

Adam Page won the Casino Ladder Match upon his return to AEW programming. The former member of The Elite outlasted six other men and booked his place as the next challenger for the AEW World Championship.

Page will face Kenny Omega at AEW All Out and it remains to be seen if AEW will finally crown a new world champion in the form of a fan favorite in Hangman.

Jim Cornette also mentioned how Adam Page nailed his promo on AEW Dynamite

Spooky Dre 🎃 @FilmDre Hangman Page is the biggest crowd favorite since John Cena. This is one of AEW’s biggest draws. #AEWDynamite Hangman Page is the biggest crowd favorite since John Cena. This is one of AEW’s biggest draws. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/zZFfNlg7OH

Additionally, Jim Cornette mentioned how Adam Page spoke about his failures in the past, and how the fans are his friends.

Also Read

Page also didn't bring up the Dark Order and explained what his popular chant meant:

"He mentioned his friends being the fans, he did what any babyface would do and then he's admitted that he's fallen short in the past but he bowed up then, with a resolution to do better in the future. He got the people to chant "Cowboy ****". He actually explained what cowboy **** was to him."

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. What did you make of Hangman Page's promo on AEW Dynamite? His best promo ever! Hangman himself has cut better promos 2 votes so far