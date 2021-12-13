"It looks like he dropped six inches in height"- Jim Cornette blasts the return of former WWE Superstar to AEW

Jim Cornette recently slammed the return of Trent Beretta to AEW while also giving his thoughts on the former WWE Superstar's new look.

During last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Beretta surprisingly showed up alongside her mother, Sue. He was there to aide Orange Cassidy and Best Friends, who were taking a massive beatdown at the hands of Superkliq. With wrestling fans buzzing since Trent's emphatic return, Jim Cornette took exception to his comeback angle.

While speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager stated that Trent Beretta looked more like an outlaw 'indie' guy with his new look. Cornette even believes the AEW star now appears to have lost six inches in height; since he looked more jacked-up before taking hiatus due to a spinal injury:

"Trent comes in, and he beats all the heels. He's now shaved his head, and he's got a beard. Remember before, he looked like a bigger jacked-up, athletic-looking guy that you could buy, except he was just playing with children. Now he shaved his hair off. He's got a beard. He looks like every outlaw indie guy. It looks like he dropped six inches in height. That's what got me. I was like, this is the same guy," assessed Cornette.

Jim Cornette further downplayed the entire segment that involved Trent beating down the Young Bucks and Adam Cole. He felt the playoff angle didn't seem serious, and everybody looked like a 'complete idiot':

"So basically, what happened was Adam Cole was in the corner of a bunch of goofs that were kicking the sh*t out of the other goofs, and the other goofs' friend ran into the ring and saved them after his mother drove him up in a minivan and dropped him off. And we're supposed to in any way take this seriously, be excited about it. Not think that everybody involved is complete idiot. Just silliness," Jim Cornette said.

What's next for Trent Beretta and Best Friends in AEW?

Trent Beretta hasn't competed on television programming since his singles bout against Penta El Zero Miedo in April earlier this year. Now that he's back in the fold, it looks like we're in for a faction feud between Best Friends and Superkliq.

During the last episode of Rampage, Adam Cole defeated Wheeler Yuta in a singles match. The aftermath saw Bobby Fish and Superkliq dismantling The Best Friends. As things stand, the company could look to book an eight-man tag team match between the two teams for the Christmas edition of Rampage.

