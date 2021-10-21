"Wouldn't draw any money" – Jim Cornette believes CM Punk shouldn't feud with former WWE Star in AEW

CM Punk's AEW debut brought up many questions, like the Second City Saint working in the same company as Colt Cabana. According to Jim Cornette, AEW must avoid a CM Punk vs. Colt Cabana program.

Colt Cabana and CM Punk were very close friends before their dispute over legal fees following winning a lawsuit caused their relationship to sour. Both men have been on fine terms since, reportedly. Both currently work for AEW.

On the Jim Cornette Experience, the former Midnight Express manager spoke about the possibility of a feud between the two former best friends in AEW:

"Dark Order aka nine wasted paychecks. Have you noticed that Colt Cabana is standing so far back to avoid being noticed that it looks like he's backing slowly out of the door. He's the biggest name of the bunch when he started. He looks so tiny all the way back there, but he's collecting the check, and saving the wear and tear on his body and hoping that CM Punk doesn't notice that he's still there and asks Tony to fire him."

Jim Cornette felt that CM Punk was too big of a star to feud with Colt Cabana:

"Number 1, I would think it doesn't really matter what Tony Khan wants to do or not do, he can get mad or not glad because I would assume that Punk, since he's excommunicated Cabana from his life, doesn't have to work with him. Secondly, are you out of your mind. Colt Cabana was a darling on the independent scene and has a ton of people who loved him to death, but Punk's a real star and, no, that won't be a big money match. It'll be the same thing we're talking about. Instead of CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal, people will be going, CM Punk vs. Colt Cabana? That needs to be competitive for ten minutes?"

Because Colt Cabana made a name for himself in the independent scene, Cornette believes that people won't be aware of the history between CM Punk and Colt, and the match won't be a draw:

"Again, these independent guys that lived in their independent bubble that believed they were over like God because their small crowds cheered their goofy bull****, they are in the big leagues. Colt Cabana is nobody compared to CM Punk in the mainstream basis and that wouldn't draw any money because the only people that would know why it was even taking place are already in the building," Jim Cornette said.

CM Punk is unbeaten in AEW

The Voice of the Voiceless defeated Matt Sydal at last week's AEW Rampage to extend his winning streak to four.

It followed victories over Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Daniel Garcia. It's anyone's guess as to who the former WWE Champion will face next, but it's safe to assume that we won't see his first AEW loss for a long time.

