"They want to boo him"- Jim Cornette on why top AEW babyface needs to turn heel

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on AEW Superstar Cody Rhodes' current character and explained how a heel turn would better suit him.

While speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend stated that Arn Anderson cut a good promo on Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, given that the latter has lost focus recently with his various commitments.

He cited Rhodes's reality show "Rhodes To The Top" as the reason why fans hate him now. Cornette added that fans might start cheering for The American Nightmare again as soon as he turns heel:

"It was a good promo because finally, Arn had something to talk about. But now, what is this now? Cody is lost because he's not focused, or he's doing too many game shows or the reality shows, or what the f**ks going on here?" Jim Cornette revealed.

"I don't know. I mean, maybe they'll start cheering Cody as soon as he turns heel. They just want to boo him when he's a babyface. I don't know, or maybe they want to boo him as long as he has that rotten reality show," Jim Cornette said.

CezrDaPleazr 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 @CezrDaPleazr Cody Rhodes's eventual AEW heel run is gonna be tremendous Cody Rhodes's eventual AEW heel run is gonna be tremendous https://t.co/65kyFeJpn4

Since returning to television a few weeks ago, Cody Rhodes has received massive heat from fans. He was heavily booed during his match against Malakai Black at AEW All Out. Much to everyone's surprise, Black, who's portraying a sadistic persona on-screen, is getting a babyface reaction.

With Cody's character seemingly getting stale, the company should finally turn him heel even though he has denied embracing it.

Is a trilogy between Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes on the cards ahead of AEW Full Gear?

Malakai Black has defeated Cody Rhodes twice since making his AEW debut earlier this year. It makes no sense to have a rubber match, especially when The American Nightmare hasn't won a single bout.

However, given the segment that transpired between Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes, it seems like AEW's EVP would want a Trilogy with the former NXT Champion, possibly at Full Gear.

Do you think Cody Rhodes should turn heel? Sound off in the comments section below.

