"He's the opposite of his father because his father was a genius!" – Jim Cornette compares top AEW star to his father

Jim Cornette is one of the most outspoken personalities in all of wrestling, and his criticisms of AEW have been quite prominent since the company's inception.

This time, he compared the booking and wrestling abilities of Cody Rhodes and his father, Dusty Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes is one of the EVPs of AEW and, therefore, has a prominent role in backstage events. However, during the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, the American Nightmare was heavily booed.

Legendary manager and former booker Jim Cornette chimed in on the matter during his podcast, stating that Dusty Rhodes was the exact opposite of Cody as he could book himself as a lovable, sympathetic babyface despite his shortcomings inside the ring.

"Here's the thing, he's the opposite of his father because his father was a genius booker who could make himself a beloved, underdog babyface, no matter what, but his in-ring work, especially as he aged, wasn't to the level of the other guys in the territories because he was so over and because he was able to talk and book. He stayed over all the babyfaces. Cody is the exact opposite. He can go in the ring, he doesn't wrestle like all the others. He's actually good, he can work, he was the first one in the company and the only one in the company that was having wrestling matches that made sense, that weren't funny, didn't have obvious cooperation, didn't involve all the children. But his booking and overbooking, he was the best babyface when they started and, by the time he's finished booking himself, the people hate him which was the exact opposite of his father," Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette believes Cody Rhodes was booed by AEW fans in New York due to his wife

Cody Rhodes and Brandi have often walked out as a pair, and Cornette believes Brandi being featured during Cody's segments added heat to the former AEW TNT champion's character.

At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Cody was courted by Brandi and Arn Anderson, and the AEW fans booed the babyface heavily.

"A lot of the heat comes from, everybody can see Brandi is just being shoehorned into the picture wherever because she has to be on television whether there is any applicable reason for her to be there or not and she's not a good wrestler. The only good promo she gave in her life was against Jade Cargill and people can tell she's there because she's his wife. For a heel it would work, for a face it hasn't," Jim Cornette said.

According to Cornette, Cody was the biggest heel in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Could we be seeing a proper heel turn from the former Intercontinental champion soon?

