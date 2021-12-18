Wrestling legend compares recent AEW debut to Ronda Rousey's first WWE match at WrestleMania 34

Jim Cornette recently compared Hook's first match in AEW to Ronda Rousey's WWE WrestleMania 34 in-ring debut.

Hook made his in-ring debut on Rampage last week, beating Fuego Del Sol. Fans and critics raved about it, with many touting the former as a future mega star in AEW. Among those who loved Hook's debut is legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette praised his in-ring AEW debut. He said that while it was not on the level of Ronda Rousey's match at WrestleMania 34, he still "enjoyed" Hook's first bout. Cornette added that it was a lot better than what he had expected it to be:

"I'm not saying this was the greatest debut in the history of pro wrestling or Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, which had a lot more high-price talent involved and had a lot more rehearsal if you will but I said on the show a few months ago, you never get to see anybody anymore that when you first see them you're like, "oh wow", like you would, before everything was put on the internet."

"You could always find somebody that would surprise you but in this case they managed to do it because if anything, from the way he's just been hanging around, a couple of months ago he got physical and threw a few kicks but it didn't do him any favours, you kind of had lowered expectations. All of a sudden he's far exceeding it and people are getting into it so it was a combination of a really good debut and he's got a lot of talent and a lot of oomph to him, to his personality and people are just surprised because it was better than they thought it was going to be. I really enjoyed it," said Jim Cornette.

Hook's next AEW match has already been announced

Hook's next match will take place on the Christmas edition of AEW Rampage as he takes on Bear Bronson. The bout was announced by Tony Khan on Twitter.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



It will be a much bigger test: HOOK vs. Thanks to @OfficialTAZ @730hook , this Christmas, #AEWRampage , I’m giving the world the gift of HOOK!It will be a much bigger test: HOOK vs. @bearbronsonBC on Saturday Night December 25 @ 9pm ET/8pm CT, as part of a huge Christmas Night Rampage at a special night and time! Thanks to @OfficialTAZ + @730hook, this Christmas, #AEWRampage, I’m giving the world the gift of HOOK! It will be a much bigger test: HOOK vs. @bearbronsonBC on Saturday Night December 25 @ 9pm ET/8pm CT, as part of a huge Christmas Night Rampage at a special night and time! https://t.co/j18ENTOsAR

Hook's debut has been a massive success so far. The second-generation star overtook CM Punk's No.1 spot on Pro Wrestling Tees, ending The Straight Edge Superstar's run at the top spot after four months.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru.

A WWE Hall of Famer is very impressed with Hook's debut. Check it out here.

Edited by Kaushik Das