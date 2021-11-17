"It was all downhill from there" - Legendary WWE personality credits MJF and Darby Allin for delivering their match at AEW Full Gear

Jim Cornette has high words of praise for AEW stars MJF and Darby Allin for their match at this year's Full Gear pay-per-view.

Mr. Friedman defeated Allin in the opening clash of Saturday night's event. Both men pushed each other to their limits throughout an incredible bout. The AEW universe watched their contest with bated breath that night, chanting for the company's top two pillars. This match has received critical acclaim from professional wrestling fans and industry veterans like Jim Cornette as well.

While speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, the legendary manager stated that MJF and Allin did a tremendous job with their recent pay-per-view clash. Cornette added that both men kicked off the show as he believes they couldn't have gotten the same crowd reaction later on in the night.

He also criticized the follow-up matches, citing them as "ridiculous nonsense."

"It was not an instant classic, they built it. It wasn't just as easy as being instant. They did a tremendous job - MJF and Darby Allin. I'm kind of glad that they started the show with this, and in a way, I'm not. I'm glad they started the show with it because they probably wouldn't have gotten as good a crowd reaction after they've seen all the ridiculous nonsense that happened later on in the program, to have a nice wrestling match," stated Cornette.

Jim Cornette further said that MJF and Allin set the bar for the show to a level where the rest of the proceedings went downhill in comparison. The former WWE personality also applauded both men for delivering the best match of their careers at AEW Full Gear.

"But I'm mad personally that they put it on first because it was all downhill from there. This was the best match that either MJF or Darby Allin have ever had that I've ever seen," Cornette added.

MJF and Darby Allin's feud may not be just over yet on AEW programming

A vengeful Darby Allin could be coming after MJF, especially given how the latter used his Dynamite Diamond ring to win at Full Gear. Not just that, but The Pinnacle leader pinned the former AEW TNT Champion with a headlock, knowing that he had already taken his arch-rival out with the diamond ring.

With their first-ever singles encounter in AEW being nothing less than captivating, the company might look to capitalize on the buzz by building a chapter two between both men. Although MJF and Allin haven't been advertised for tonight's AEW Dynamite yet, fans might still see them appear in some capacity.

