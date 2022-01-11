"Jade Cargill stomps like an ostrich"- Former WWE manager criticizes AEW star's recent match

Jade Cargill became the inaugural TBS Champion on the first ever AEW Dynamite on the TBS Network. However, her match against Ruby Soho left plenty to be desired, according to Jim Cornette.

Jade Cargill made her professional wrestling debut in 2021 when she teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal to take on Red Velvet and Cody Rhodes. Since then, she has been booked very strongly. In fact, she's unbeaten in AEW so far, defeating the likes of Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho during her run.

Despite her growth as an in-ring performer, many believe there's room for improvement and that she's not ready to have lengthy matches yet. On the Jim Cornette Experience, the former Yokozuna manager pointed out the same:

"I've watched a lot of wrestling lately and I started out saying I can't do this. I just can't sit through 'cause I knew it was gonna be long and it was. And so I put on the fast forward on screen. Fast forward. I stopped in a couple places, Jade Cargill stomps like an ostrich. But they've had good matches with her. 3 minutes, 4 minutes, 5 minutes in and out, something that they could practice and lay out. This was way too long."

Cornette also discussed how the match was not reflective of Ruby Soho's talent and how Cargill's inexperience brought down the former's overall performance.

"Ruby Soho is much better than what it looked here, but the problem was Jade needed a road atlas, a compass, and a GPS. By the end of the match to figure out where she was located at. At one point Ruby climbed the top rope to do something and just look and get back down 'cause Jade was on the other side of the ring staggering around."

Jade Cargill recently won her first match as AEW TBS Champion

Jade Cargill extended her winning streak as she defeated Skye Blue at the AEW Dark tapings. This was her first match as a champion and it was billed as a title eliminator, meaning a win for Blue would've earned her a future title shot.

It will be interesting to see the system for the TBS Championship, whether it will have an open challenge mechanism like the TNT Championship or follow the weekly AEW rankings. So far, there are no clear storylines in place but many women in AEW will be eyeing the title.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use the above quotes please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and H/T Sportskeeda.

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Alberto Del Rio would be a good get for AEW. Click here for details

Edited by Genci Papraniku