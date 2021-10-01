"He has no personality when he's speaking" - Jim Cornette points out the biggest weakness of top AEW star 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on Jungle Boy, stating the AEW star lacks on-screen charisma.

Jungle Boy is one of AEW's four pillars, alongside MJF, Darby Allin, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. The youngster is quite popular with AEW's core fanbase, who seems to have taken a liking to his relatable character.

But Jim Cornette has pointed out some of Jungle Boy's weaknesses in the latest edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru. The wrestling veteran criticized the Jurassic Express member's promo skills.

He added that while Jungle Boy shows a lot of personality in the ring, he's devoid of any charisma outside of it, especially during interviews. That said, Cornette clarified he had nothing but praise for Jungle Boy's underdog spirit and wrestling style.

"He doesn't do promos. He runs when they want him to do a promo. His size, but you know he's a young underdog babyface so size doesn't have to be a disqualifier. You know, he has a great personality in the ring, he has no personality when he's speaking or on a camera doing an interview. He has to do his athleticism in the ring, that's his charisma. It's like he's another one of these guys that just sits in a corner and looks at his phone. That's the impression you get. So, do they label it charisma, do they label it promo, or do they label it oomph, I don't know?" said Jim Cornette.

Jungle Boy wrestled one of his best AEW matches at this week's Dynamite

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Jungle Boy squared off against Adam Cole in the night's opening contest. While fans did expect a memorable match between the two, Cole and Jungle Boy exceeded expectations and had one of the best opening matches in AEW's history.

It is only a matter of time before Jungle Boy defeats AEW's marquee stars, eventually finding his way into the main event picture.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of Jungle Boy's weaknesses in AEW?

