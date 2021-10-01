"Universally dislikable wife trying to shoehorn herself into things" – Jim Cornette discusses why top AEW babyface is getting booed

Cody Rhodes has been getting less than favorable crowd reactions on AEW recently, and JIm Cornette believes it could have something to do with his wife Brandi Rhodes accompanying him to the ring.

When AEW was starting off, Cody Rhodes was arguably the biggest babyface in the company. His impassioned promos always generated a positive crowd response and his in-ring work ranged from good to stellar.

Recently, however, AEW fans have started booing him as the American Nightmare has developed into a pompous 'American hero' character. Legendary wrestling historian Jim Cornette believes Brandi Rhodes' company and AEW's inconsistent booking of the first ever TNT champion has led to fans disliking him.

"I don't know if it's not that he can't be a babyface or just that for whatever reason the start and stop, come and go booking whenever he gets a gig that he wants more like a reality show or a game show or whether his almost universally dislikable wife trying to shoehorn herself into things she's not prepared for or wanted in. She was a babyface, then she was a heel, then she had a faction, then she didn't, then she's peeking in the window at everything going on," Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette believes Cody Rhodes could be a babyface in AEW with better booking

Cody Rhodes has been branching off into other areas such as reality shows, leading him to take frequent hiatuses from in-ring action.

Jim Cornette believes this stop-star booking has led to him being booed.

"All of those things, the fans of AEW like the other vice presidents because they are all in and they're all there but Cody comes and goes if he's not got something else better to do in his mind. I think he could be a good babyface with somebody booking him like one and not giving him a retinue of minions led by his wife that nobody wants to see on television," Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette has seen it all in the wrestling business and, despite him being quite critical of AEW throughout the company's run, parts of what he said about Cody Rhodes were spot on.

