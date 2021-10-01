"He's out there fostering relationships with garbage people" – Jim Cornette explains why AEW's Jon Moxley should stay away from death matches

Jon Moxley, before his time in WWE and AEW, made a name for himself in CZW. But, Jim Cornette is not a fan of him wrestling death matches.

Jon Moxley has always had a penchant for violence in his matches, sometimes going too extreme as seen in his matches against Nick Gage in CZW and Kenny Omega in AEW.

Jim Cornette was asked on his podcast about Jon Moxley's weaknesses, and the former Midnight Express manager was not only critical of the former Dean Ambrose for wrestling in "garbage" death matches but also for wrestling the same style of matches.

"He doesn't know how to have more than one kind of a match, and it's a garbage match. He's fixated and has a fetish for these death match garbage pieces of **** like the bank addicted drug robber, and he's been lucky enough to get a job with the two biggest companies in the United States in the last twenty years [WWE and AEW] and still wants to go out to barns and stick thumbtacks in himself with the rest of this trash for even a little bit of money, but certainly not as much as he makes with his main job which he ought to be taking care of, but instead he's out there fostering relationships with garbage people and garbage promotions around the world," Jim Cornette said.

Jon Moxley recently wrestled an Unsanctioned Lights Out match at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

Jon Moxley teamed up with Eddie Kingston to take on Suzuki Gun (Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer) in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam and emerged victorious after New York wrestling legend Homicide provided an assist.

Moxley now has a date with Nick Gage on October 9 in a death match for the GCW World Championship. The match that has death match enthusiasts excited to the brim.

