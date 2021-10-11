"He is a phony" - Jim Cornette explains why Junior Dos Santos got exposed on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette has given his take on Junior Dos Santos and his segment from the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. During the recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, he stated that Dos Santos is one of the major names in Mixed Martial Arts until he doesn't do anything physical.

Cornette mentioned that the fans believe Junior Dos Santos to be a world-class level athlete, but he gave Sammy Guevara phony ground-and-pound for no reason.

That eventually exposed the fact that Junior Dos Santos isn't capable of working in the world of professional wrestling but seems to be trying, which makes him a phony.

"The problem is, Junior Dos Santos is one of the major names in Mixed Martial Arts, as long as he doesn't do anything physical. People have in mind that he's a bad*** on a world class level but since he can't work and he got in here and gave Sammy phony ground and pound for no reason. Then you have exposed that Junior Dos Santos can't fucking work but he's trying which means that he is a phony."

Cornette further mentioned that the fans think Junior Dos Santos is honest until they see him do "phony" stuff because he cannot work.

"The people think that he is real until they see him do phony ****. They saw him do phony **** here 'cause he can't work"

Junior Dos Santos will mark his in-ring debut on this week's AEW Rampage

Junior Dos Santos will be marking his in-ring debut on this week's AEW Rampage. The former UFC heavyweight champion will be aiming to get off to a winning start.

JDS will be teaming up with the Men of the Year for a six-man tag team match against Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara. Dos Santos will also be cornered by Jorge Masvidal and Dan Lambert in Miami, Florida.

The American Top Team and Men Of The Year have been a step ahead of The Inner Circle in this heated rivalry, and it will be interesting to see if they will secure the win on this Rampage.

