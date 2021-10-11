"It's just so ridiculous" - Jim Cornette slams recent AEW Dynamite segment featuring Malakai Black

Jim Cornette recently opened up about Malakai Black's segment with Dante Martin on last week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

During the show, Martin delivered a promo, talking about how he has impressed everyone with his in-ring skills. He then laid down an open challenge, soon after which the lights in the building went off.

Malakai Black then appeared and blindsided Dante Martin by spitting mist on him. Black finally took down the Top Flight member with a spinning heel kick. The segment was well-received by many, though some also think it was devoid of realism. One among them is Jim Cornette.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette stated that the segment looked staged and termed it "sports entertainment." The veteran wrestling manager also thinks that the interaction between Black and Martin lacked any spontaneity and seemed fabricated.

"It's just so ridiculous. Certain things can look unplanned, even you plan them. But there's so much planning that has to go into all of this from the lightning guy being involved in it to the exact cue happening to the babyface when the light goes out. If the light goes out, why would you dive onto the floor and cover your head up? The announcer giving over the mike to the guy losing control it's obviously fabricated, written, pre-produced, and laid out. There's no element of spontaneity and happenstance here. It's just sports entertainment," said Jim Cornette.

Malakai Black would hope to continue his winning ways on this week's AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black has been dominating his opponents ever since stepping foot in All Elite Wrestling in July this year. He has defeated one of AEW's top babyfaces, Cody Rhodes, twice now, and a host of other superstars including, Dustin Rhodes and Lee Johnson.

However, this doesn't mean he'll have it easy against Dante Martin on this week's Dynamite. The Top Flight member is one of AEW's brightest youngsters and is sure to put up a valiant effort against Black.

The match, too, promises to be a crackling one, with Martin's high-flying maneuvers going against Black's strike-heavy offense. Another intriguing aspect of the bout is that both superstars are extremely popular with fans. As such, it'll be interesting to see which performer would the Florida crowd favor this Saturday night.

