"He would be one of the top babyfaces in the business" – Jim Cornette points out what Darby Allin is missing in AEW

Jim Cornette recently voiced his opinion on Darby Allin, saying if the AEW star was a little heavier, he'd be one of the top babyfaces in the business.

The former TNT Champion is arguably the most successful homegrown star AEW has built so far. Allin's connection with the company's core fanbase is undeniable, as he regularly receives some of the loudest crowd reactions.

That said, some feel Darby Allin's not-so-intimidating physicality can be detrimental to his long-term prospects in AEW. One among them is Jim Cornette, who shared his take on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive Thru.

The wrestling veteran believes that if Allin was around 40 pounds heavier, his chances of becoming a top babyface would've been exponentially high. Furthermore, Cornette also criticized Allin's promo skills, which he compared to another AEW star, Jungle Boy. He feels that both Allin and the Jurassic Express member lack "oomph" on the mic.

"His size. I'm just thinking if Darby Allin was 40 pounds heavier he would be one of the top babyfaces in the business. But that's another thing he doesn't speak. If he does speak, which is intermittently, it's like he's cruising on a lake like a lot of others like Jungle Boy. They just got no oomph," said Jim Cornette

Darby Allin recently kickstarted a feud with MJF in AEW

On this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF called out Darby Allin, saying the former TNT Champion is the only pillar of AEW he's yet to defeat. For those unaware, MJF, Allin, Jungle Boy, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara are referred to as the four pillars of AEW.

Cole Outlaw @Cole_Outlaw



#AEW I would definitely like to see Darby Allin best MJF I would definitely like to see Darby Allin best MJF



#AEW https://t.co/vG0MuOKfDa

MJF employed his usual shtick of taking personal digs at his rivals as he brought out the topic of Allin's uncle, who was killed in a crash crash years ago. Despite this, Darby Allin maintained his cool and avoided attacking the Pinnacle leader.

It looks like AEW is keen to book a marquee match between the two youngsters, possibly at November 13th's Full Gear: 2021.

Also Read

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of Darby Allin? Sound off in the comments section below.

Have you liked the fastest-growing page for AEW fans yet? Click here for more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh