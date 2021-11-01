"A skateboard with thumbtacks"- Wrestling legend gives his honest opinion on MJF-Darby Allin segment on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette recently shared his opinion on the segment between MJF and Sting & Darby Allin that went down on AEW Dynamite.

Mr. Friedman has been on a collision course with both face-painted stars. After weeks of backstage assaults, Sting and Darby Allin retaliated against MJF and The Pinnacle this past Wednesday. Although The Salt of the Earth escaped on time, his friends Wardlow and Shawn Spears took a massive beatdown from Sting and Darby Allin, who made full use of their trademark baseball bat and skateboard, respectively.

While speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager enjoyed the segment, from MJF picking up a squash victory to Darby Allin showing up to cut a crisp promo. However, he didn't like the constant use of blackout appearances from stars.

Jim Cornette also lambasted Darby Allin's unmatched persona that night, calling it 'stupid' for carrying a skateboard with thumbtacks:

"So he's (Darby Allin) more verbose than ever is Darby Allin. He said four words. It was a good match because MJF got over, boom. It's a good promo because MJF was saying it. I don't know about the blackouts, that's multiple times a show. I like the Darby actually spoke like he had some bass in his voice even if it's only four words. But everything else was fairly serious, but at the same time, the Darby in the Invisible Man outfit was so convenient and a skateboard with thumbtacks on it. Isn't that just f*cking stupid?"

The company has done a formidable job building up this storyline so far. Fans are already excited to see two of the company's top pillars collide down the road. Although MJF hasn't accepted Allin's challenge yet, he may likely make it official, given that Full Gear is fast approaching.

What fans can expect from MJF and Darby Allin on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite?

The company hasn't announced appearances from either Darby Allin or MJF for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. However, one can expect both men to have another confrontation or mini-brawl to add hype to their possible match at AEW Full Gear.

It is still unknown what role Sting will play if the company books MJF vs. Darby Allin in a singles match. The Icon has mostly been wrestling on every pay-per-view since his in-ring return this year. Whether or not Sting wrestles next month, fans can surely expect him to get physical in Allin's match against MJF.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you make of Jim Cornette's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WCW Champion thinks that Eric Bischoff vs. Tony Khan is staged. Find out more here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Which match would you prefer to see at AEW Full Gear? Sting and Darby Allin vs MJF and Wardlow Darby Allin vs MJF 0 votes so far