Legendary manager praises CM Punk for not sounding like a "phony wrestling announcer"

Jim Cornette recently heaped praise on AEW star CM Punk for being 'quick' while doing commentary.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary manager stated that CM Punk holds some catchy lines whenever he calls a wrestling match. Mr. Cornette even added that the former WWE Superstar's voice sounds legitimate, unlike any other in-ring announcer:

"He's quick, and he's got some good lines, and he doesn't make it sound like a phony wrestling announcer. He makes it sound like he's legitimately talking about something that's legitimately happening, and it's still colorful," Jim Cornette said.

There's no doubt that The Straight Edge Superstar is one of the best, if not the best, promo-cutters in pro wrestling today. He recently called an entire AEW Dynamite episode dedicated to the late Brodie Lee.

CM Punk himself revealed that commentating came naturally to him and that he also wants to work alongside Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur. Punk also intensified his storyline with Team Taz and Powerhouse Hobbs while sitting at the commentary desk.

On a positive note, the AEW star can ignite different angles without even getting in the ring. Before joining All Elite Wrestling, Punk worked as a commentator in the Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC), which is also a testament to his skills.

Could CM Punk show up as the Joker in AEW's Casino ladder match this week?

AEW will celebrate Dynamite's second anniversary this Wednesday with a stacked card. One of the most intriguing matches is the seven-man Casino Ladder match to crown the #1 contender for the AEW World title.

The company has already announced all six participants except the Joker, revealed right before the match. With CM Punk currently not engaged in any feuds, he might come out to fill the last spot.

Even though he is not slated to enter the main event picture yet, Punk's competitors might get a massive spotlight just by being in the ring with him.

Also Read

What's your opinion on CM Punk's commentary? Do you think AEW should put him on the broadcasting desk more often? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW has a new giant. His name is Satnam Singh. And he spoke to Sportskeeda right here.

Edited by Angana Roy