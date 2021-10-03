"He could be in a Roman Reigns spot, WrestleMania main event" Jim Cornette heaps praise on AEW's rising star

Jim Cornette believes AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs could be in a Roman Reigns spot, probably headlining WrestleMania.

Speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend explained that despite Hobbs being a lot greener than Darby Allin, he has great potential in the ring. Mr. Cornette then heaped praise on the AEW's rising star for his incredible physique and look, additionally comparing him to The Big Dog of WWE:

"Hobbs honestly is especially at singles matches, and this long Hobbs is a lot greener than Darby. But he's got a ton more upside than Darby because of his size and his look, he could be in a Roman Reigns spot, WrestleMania main event or one of these days."

Jim Cornette further shared his thoughts on the match between CM Punk and Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage. The wrestling manager feels the bout lasted a bit too long, but he understands Punk's perspective of elevating the younger wrestlers by giving them as much time as possible.

He then appreciated the way the entire bout panned out, stating that it didn't involve any ridiculous finish.

"Yes, at the same time, it was a little long, and shouldn't have gotten that long with Punk, his first television match. But that's another thing, Punk's trying to do is elevate a lot of these guys so, you gotta give them their opportunity. I didn't have anything against that because, again, there was no ridiculousness. They didn't bury the referee, there wasn't any obvious cooperation or tomfoolery going on. There wasn't after birth or ridiculously overbooked finish. The heels run into each other, you know, you could have seen that in any era," Jim Cornette said.

AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs may not be finished with CM Punk

Earlier today, AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs teased a rematch with CM Punk through a Twitter post. The Team Taz member stated that he didn't forget the defeat he suffered at the hands of the former WWE Superstar a few weeks ago.

With the Straight Edge Superstar not seeming to have a readymade feud at the moment, the company could look to reignite his rivalry with Hobbs down the road.

