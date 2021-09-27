"It's names, it's star power"- Legendary manager lauds AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam segment featuring CM Punk

Jim Cornette recently heaped praise on CM Punk's promo that took place on last week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, where he fired up the crowd during his live segment.

While speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend stated loved how AEW followed up with a CM Punk segment after the dream match between Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega.

He added that sometimes, these types of live promos are more fruitful than a match. Cornette then explained that using an act like Hardy Family Office instead of Punk would have been a poor choice after the show's opener:

"When you have a guy at that level, main event stars, the live in-ring promo is better, it's bigger, it's more of an attraction sometimes than a match," said Cornette. "So, when you follow up a big main event match with 13 people in the Hardy Family Office in a live interview, that's when you know."

"But when you can follow a main event match with a live CM Punk promo, you're farting through silk," Cornette continued. "That's the thing, it's names, it's star power, it's people, if a guy can talk, he can carry a f**king 10-minute live interview segment. It's just when guys that can't talk are given scripted bullsh*t and sent out there, and it goes forever because they've got to say everything they were told to say that's when you go in the hole. But anyway, 45 minutes in, great match, great promo."

It's easy to see where Cornette is coming from. The company raised the bar for Wednesday's show with an epic match between Omega and Bryan match. Grand Slam needed someone to carry on the momentum, and The Straight Edge Superstar was the perfect man for the job.

CM Punk defeated Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

On AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, CM Punk defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in his first match on cable television since 2014. The bout was a hard-fought battle, as both men left no stone unturned in their attempt to put each other down.

There's no doubt that Hobbs pushed the fan-favorite star to his limit, but Punk's signature move ultimately put him to sleep. It remains to be seen whether AEW will continue Punk's rivalry with Team Taz.

Did you enjoy Punk's promo on the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

