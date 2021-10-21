"One of the best TV matches" - Legendary manager Jim Cornette loved recent AEW match

Jim Cornette recently heaped praise on the match between Malakai Black and Dante Martin that went down during last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

It would be hard to recall recent one-off matches - without a compelling storyline in place - that received critical acclaim from fans and wrestling veterans. Black and Martin, however, tore the house down with their excellent performances last Saturday.

Even Jim Cornette, a well-known personality for his critical remarks, couldn't stop himself from talking positives about the match.

While speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, the former WWE manager stated that Black and Martin delivered "one of the best TV matches" on AEW Dynamite. Jim Cornette even applauded the former NXT Champion for executing two perfect arm drags, calling it the best he has ever seen from anybody, even Ricky Steamboat.

"This was one of the best TV matches that they've had on this program." Cornette continued, "From the start of it, Malakai Black did, he did two of the best arm drags that I've ever seen in a wrestling ring from anybody, even Steamboat, and got applause for him, and Dante Martin should have shared in that applause because he took 'em perfect. That's art too."

Jessi Davin @jessithebuckeye Still thinking about this insane super hurricanrana that Dante Martin did to Malakai Black on #AEWDynamite Still thinking about this insane super hurricanrana that Dante Martin did to Malakai Black on #AEWDynamite https://t.co/SQ1SDOQJ9Y

Jim Cornette further said both men had the best performances of their AEW careers so far. He explained that Black was portrayed as usual - a vicious heel, while Dante Martin looked like an innocent babyface.

"It was even Malakai Black's best performance too, both of them. That's the thing Dante Martin got to do some sh*t, but Malakai Black kept in control. He's the bigger guy. He was aggressive, he was vicious, he was quick. He did some weird - different type - that weird leg sh*t that he did. Dante Martin had to fight for everything because he's a younger kid, and you wanna feel sorry for him because he's got that innocent face, you know, as they say, the white meat babyface," Jim Cornette said.

Malakai Black will be looking to extend his winning streak this week on AEW Dynamite

After pulling off a breath-taking contest last week, Malakai Black will renew his rivalry with Cody Rhodes on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Both men will face each other in what will be the third match of their months-long feud.

Black has defeated Rhodes twice since arriving at All Elite Wrestling. It will be The American Nightmare's last opportunity to redeem himself and earn the respect of Arn Anderson.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's statement about the match between Black and Martin? Sound off in the comments section below.

