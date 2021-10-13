"They don't have a women's division that's good enough"- Jim Cornette is not a fan of the new AEW TBS Championship

Jim Cornette is not a fan of AEW introducing a new women's title as he believes the company does not have a good enough women's division to warrant two women's titles.

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone unveiled the new TBS Championship, announcing that it was exclusive to the women's division.

On episode 402 of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former manager explained why he believed there was no need for a secondary women's title:

"Tony Schiavone was in the ring with the new TBS title belt since we're moving off TNT. But apparently now the TBS title belt will only be for women. Okay, they've got a TNT title because I guess Dynamite is going to stay on TNT, or not Dynamite but you're going to stay on Friday nights, Rampage is going to stay on TNT. They're going to make the TV title on Dynamite for the women when they've already got the women's championship. Now they're going to have another women's title when they don't have a women's division that's good enough to carry this," Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette was amused by the logo on the AEW TBS Championship

The TBS Championship belt has the TBS logo written prominently on its face, and Jim Cornette found it amusing. He felt that one couldn't unsee it after getting a look at it:

"But also the point of derision and jocularity on the internet, the way the TBS logo is written on the face of the plate, it looks like it can also say if you put somebody's mind on this, you can't unsee it after you think about it," added Jim Cornette.

Also Read

This is certainly a controversial take from Jim Cornette, as he has often had when it comes to AEW. Many women in AEW like Serena Deeb, Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho are more than capable and deserving of a title run.

Britt Baker looks set to have a lengthy reign with the AEW Women's Championship, so it makes sense to introduce a secondary women's belt in the company.

AEW's latest Indian signing met his idol, Jinder Mahal, recently. Find out what happened here.

Edited by Arjun