"Maybe no one will ever watch it" - Jim Cornette slams Cody Rhodes' new show 'Rhodes to the Top'

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently reviewed Cody and Brandi Rhodes' debut reality show, Rhodes to the Top's first episode. He ripped it apart on the latest edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience.

Rhodes to the Top aired its first episode immediately following last week's AEW Dynamite. With almost 422,000 people tuned in, it was a decent start to the show centered around the professional and personal lives of Cody and Brandi.

Though the show had many viewers, not everyone took an immediate liking to it. One among them is Jim Cornette. The veteran manager felt the show was "horrible." He added that the only reason a grown-up adult would watch this series is to make fun of its people.

Jim Cornette concluded that the best part about Rhodes to the Top was that no one would ever watch the show.

"Apparently, the Rhodes family are reality TV stars. Yeah, that's the way I felt. I watched this show the first time so we could talk about it, Brian. Do you think any of the Cult of Cornette members will be inflamed or incensed or feel let down and in any other way feel negatively impacted if I never watch this horrible piece of show ever again? If you don't wanna watch this way to make fun of the people involved, is there any other reason why a grown adult with cognitive functioning would ever watch this program? The only good thing I can say about this show is that maybe no one will ever watch it," said Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette is not a fan of AEW stars Cody and Brandi Rhodes

Even in the past, Jim Cornette has been vocal about his dislike of Cody and Brandi Rhodes' on-screen characters. He was particularly furious about Brandi's involvement in the Cody vs. Malakai Black match from AEW: Grand Slam.

Jim Cornette stated that fans booed Cody during the match because his wife was "shoehorned" into the proceedings. Cornette felt that fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium didn't want to see Brandi Rhodes at all.

Also Read

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's take on Rhodes to the Top's debut episode? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW has a new giant. His name is Satnam Singh. And he spoke to Sportskeeda right here.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far