"You're making withdrawals out of the goodwill account"- Former WWE personality unhappy with CM Punk wrestling too often in AEW

Jim Cornette has recently expressed disinterest in seeing CM Punk wrestle on AEW programming too often.

Since returning to professional wrestling several weeks ago, The Straight Edge Superstar has fought in three matches, out of which two occurred on weekly television. Punk is now gearing up for another television match this week, and it looks like Jim Cornette isn't happy with his current booking.

While speaking on his podcast, Drive-Thru, Cornette stated that CM Punk isn't like every other superstar, who needs to be competing every now and then to get over with fans. He added that FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and MJF should be in Punk's role:

"Um, you know, it's just the fact that he's (CM Punk) back, and suddenly he's wrestling. He's wrestling often before he gets to the names that everybody wants to see. A lot of people would say, 'Well, Cornette, Jesus Christ, you say the guy has to come in and get over.'" Cornette continued, "FTR should have come in and got six weeks in a row of wins on TV. MJF should have come in and got six weeks of wins against anybody on TV because they need to do wrestle to improve their standing in the community with the fans."

Jim Cornette believes CM Punk is already a popular star, and having him wrestle on television frequently won't do any good. He added that even though the former WWE Superstar delivers a good match every time, he's losing that special mystique:

"I don't know unless Punk somehow saved Goddamn you know, the f**king St. Jude's Children's Hospital from burning down. I don't see how he could have gotten more popular than he was at the first night he was in. So now you're making withdrawals out of the goodwill account every time the people see him wrestling someone. There he's having a good match, but it doesn't. It doesn't keep it special that he's wrestling on TV to make it a big ratings bonanza. So that's what I'm saying, you know, that's why Bruno didn't wrestle on television for years and years when he was the champion. That's why Hogan didn't wrestle on TV for years and years when he was the champion. That was the thought process," Cornette said.

CM Punk will face Matt Sydal on AEW Rampage

CM Punk will be looking to extend his winning streak this Friday when he faces Matt Sydal. It is worth noting that the show will go head-to-head with SmackDown for 30 minutes on television.

Having The Straight Edge Superstar wrestle during that time slot may help bring more eyeballs. Tony Khan has also announced a 'Buy In' that will feature two matches on AEW's YouTube channel. Bryan Danielson will face Minoru Suzuki, while Bobby Fish will lock horns with Lee Moriarty. It is certainly going to be a crucial week for AEW.

