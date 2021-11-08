"They can't do this type of segment"- Jim Cornette praises recent AEW segment for doing something WWE can't do

Jim Cornette has high words of praise for CM Punk's recent promo that occurred during an episode of AEW Dynamite last week.

There's no doubt that The Straight Edge Superstar is touted as one of the best, if not the best, promo cutters in pro wrestling today. He displayed the same when he spoke about Jon Moxley's absence, citing the latter's decision to enter an inpatient alcohol treatment programme.

Punk asked the AEW universe to support Mox instead of criticizing him. The former WWE Superstar's heartfelt promo was appreciated by wrestling fans, including a veteran like Jim Cornette.

While speaking on The Experience podcast, the wrestling manager stated that CM Punk puts emotions and naturalness into his promos, which appear so 'real.' Cornette added that no wrestler other than Punk could have delivered that particular speech:

"He is so real. He sounds real, he appears real, he's not just articulate. He puts emotion and meaning and inflection and or a naturalness into what he's speaking about. Yeah, like a real regular person. And like somebody that's coming up with what he's saying as he saying it like most people do when they speak and not reciting something that he's memorized and nobody else in the business I don't think could have done this particular promo."

Jim Cornette believes The Second City Saint's promo made AEW's Jon Moxley over with fans in a way the latter couldn't do himself. The wrestling manager said no one from WWE, aside from Heyman, can speak from their heart or do any such segment:

"Talking about Jon Moxley, in that three minutes, he made Moxley a bigger babyface than Moxley ever made himself. But you believe what Punk is saying. This is what the WWE can't do. They can't have somebody go out and speak from the heart about a real moment or a real happening, or a real situation because not only is most of their talent can't. I mean, Heyman could do it obviously, a few other guys, but nobody believes. The fans don't believe any of their WWE People are real. They can't do this type of segment."

CM Punk will collide with Eddie Kingston at AEW Full Gear

CM Punk has finally gotten involved in a noteworthy feud that has gotten wrestling fans talking. The Straight Edge Superstar will square off against Eddie Kingston for the first time at AEW Full Gear

Both men exchanged a war of words during last week's Rampage, which ended with a mini-brawl. The feud is likely to get more intensified as the marquee pay-per-view fast approaches.

What do you make of Jim Cornette's statement about CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.

