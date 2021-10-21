"He's gonna f***** get Dante Martin"- Jim Cornette predicts the outcome of current AEW storyline

Jim Cornette recently shared his opinion on the ongoing storyline between Lio Rush and Dante Martin on AEW Dynamite.

After making a surprise comeback from his retirement, Rush has been laser-focused on helping Martin climb some big ladders in the company. During last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the former WWE Superstar accompanied Martin against Malakai Black.

Despite coming up short, The Man of the Hour backed Martin and announced that he would be his tag team partner moving forward. While speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling manager explained that the company is setting up a long-term storyline between Martin and Rush.

Mr. Cornette believes the former Cruiserweight Champion will be taking advantage of the 20-year-old superstar, which would be similar to what Matt Hardy is doing right now:

"I'm sure this is one of their long-term things. Dante Martin is a young babyface that Lio Rush is already painting the picture. They're already doing this with Hardy. He's gonna f***** get Dante Martin in s*** that Dante Martin doesn't necessarily need to be in. He's gonna be hanging out in the wrong crowd. Lio is gonna be taking advantage of him. Leo's a quick talker. Leo's pushed him into things. Leo's announced his new tag team partner," said Cornette.

Jim Cornette further called Dante Martin a great babyface who will be successful in this storyline. He feels it would be absurd if the company turns Martin heel in his current storyline, given "his young innocence."

"Dante Martin's a great young babyface. Oh, I'm not knocking Dante Martin. You're taking a guy who obviously is Lio rush, a heel, a heel at heart, but he's a natural heel. He's a loudmouth little wise guy. And he's going to insinuate himself into Dante's life and start calling shots in some respect while Dante's brother is off with the injury. But at some point, unless they're gonna try to turn Dante Martin heel, which would be stupid because the best part about him is his flashy flying and his young innocence. So they're setting up another f***** manager takes advantage of his pupil deal, I would assume, which is what they're doing with the Hardys, and Dante Martin is just getting established," Jim Cornette said.

Lio Rush and Dante Martin could pursue AEW tag team titles

The prospect of seeing Rush and Martin not getting along on the same page would be fun to watch. But for now, both men have formed a tag team on AEW programming. Given their high-flying ability, the tag team division could be the most fitting place for them to get the spotlight.

They could even pursue tag team gold down the road. It remains to be seen how this storyline will unfold next week on AEW Dynamite.

Also Read

What do you make of Jim Cornette's assessment? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want Lio Rush and Dante Martin to pursue tag team titles? Yes No 1 votes so far