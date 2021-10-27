"They can't get legitimate heat out of it"-Jim Cornette reveals why Sting-MJF segment on AEW Dynamite was a flop

Jim Cornette recently criticized the entire segment that featured MJF and Sting on AEW Dynamite last week.

This confrontation began when MJF interrupted The Icon before he could provide an update on his injured friend Darby Allin. The former champion was brutally attacked backstage a few weeks ago, and MJF was seemingly responsible. Likewise, The Salt of the Earth destroyed Sting this time around with some help from Shawn Spears and Wardlow.

Jim Cornette doesn't seem to like the way AEW booked this altercation. While speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling legend believes someone should have intervened to save Sting from The Pinnacle.

Cornette even stated that Tony Khan could have come out to stop the carnage, given his benevolent character:

"Again, nobody trying to stop it, nobody trying to get in the ring," said Cornette. "It went on long enough, and they've got Sting beaten and helpless wouldn't some friend of his in the locker room, wouldn't Tony Khan, the benevolent Tony Khan, says referees stop this carnage, or do we have security down at ringside?"

Jim Cornette then went on to explain that the lack of help for Sting prevented the segment from getting legitimate heat. He stated that seeing someone come out to rescue the beloved legend would have added some legitimacy to the segment. He also recalled how, back in the day, fans could hop the rail in these segments because they were so believable, whereas this one felt like a "play."

"The people in the building could see other people trying and failing to prevent this sh*t from going on, and feel like they had to take it upon themselves," said Cornette. "But the people here in the building see...[that] nobody's trying to stop it. This is obviously a setup, sports entertainment happening, a skit, a play, and that's why they can't get legitimate heat out of it because there's nothing to lose yourself in."

Will Sting and Darby Allin finally seek revenge from MJF this week on AEW Dynamite?

With Full Gear pay-per-view right around the corner, the storyline direction for Sting and Darby Allin suggests that they might get to face MJF and The Pinnacle next month.

The Salt of the Earth will be in action this week against an opponent yet to be announced. No matter who he faces, fans shouldn't be surprised if Darby Allin gets involved somehow. Regardless, viewers will have to wait and see out how the rivalry will unfold moving forward.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's statement about the Sting-MJF segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo thinks the AEW vs. WWE war shouldn't just be judged through the 18-49 demo. Here's why

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Which match do you want to see at AEW Full Gear? Sting and Darby Allin vs MJF and Wardlow Darby Allin vs MJF 0 votes so far