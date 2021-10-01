"What is not the weakness of the Young Bucks?"- Jim Cornette rips into former AEW Tag Team Champions

Famed wrestling historian Jim Cornette has never been a fan of the former AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks and believes they have no positives in professional wrestling.

The Young Bucks have developed a strong reputation in the industry, with them widely regarded as one of the best tag teams ever. Their catalog of great matches spans over many years, and that trend has continued in AEW.

Jim Cornette, however, remains unimpressed with the Jackson Brothers and believes the AEW EVPs only have weaknesses, calling their wrestling style "over-the-top."

"What is not the weakness of the Young Bucks? Their interviews are annoying in a bad way, they look like middle school children, they do the cartoon style of over-the-top sports entertainment wrestling where nobody sells anything and it's all just, it looks like a video game cause that's what they are trying for. I honestly can't, what is the positive? They got two arms and two legs, they got the proper number of fingers and toes, blood pressure's okay. I can't see a positive as relates to the professional wrestling industry for those two to be in it. I was talking about the rules of professional wrestling like don't hit people with 17 finishers and don't cover them, things like that," Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette had similar thoughts on Young Bucks' friend Kenny Omega

Jim Cornette similarly criticized the Young Bucks' friend and colleague, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, in the same segment.

"Where do I start? The fact that he thinks he's the greatest wrestling artist in the world and he's really a self-trained prissy prancing dip****, could that possibly be it?" Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette is without a doubt one of the greatest minds in the wrestling business. However, his criticism of AEW, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, in particular, has always been a bit excessive as the Elite members will go down as all-time greats when they retire.

