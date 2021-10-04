"It was a tough spot" - Jim Cornette says recent bout in AEW was better than women's matches in WWE

Jim Cornette believes AEW put Dr. Britt Baker and Ruby Soho in a tough spot by making them headline the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite.

While speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend stated that the match between Baker and Soho would never have outclassed bouts like Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson that took place earlier on the show.

However, Cornette added that it was still a 'higher-level' girls match, even calling it better than most of the matches WWE's women wrestlers put on these days:

"Obviously, this was not as good as Danielson and Omega, wasn't as good as the Punk interview, and it wasn't as good a match as FTR and Sting. He's an icon or whatever. It was a tough spot to put them in to follow the rest of this show. And, you know, but it was a good girls match, it wasn't as good as the other stuff that you know because it's not gonna be, but not only compared to the girls matches that they were having on AEW for a long time when they started but for most of the girls matches that we've seen in the WWE. This was a higher-level girls match than we've been looking at lately," Jim Cornette revealed.

Jim Cornette further praised how tactfully AEW pushed fan-favorite Ruby Soho in front of Dr. Britt Baker to generate a classic heel and babyface reaction:

"Britt Baker is, she's over as a heel, but they don't really boo her, they like her, but now with Ruby Soho, it's kind of like a twinkle toe and Danielson thing. They like Ruby Soho so much because she's recently escaped from Alcatraz. And they're behind her that they're willing to make Britt the heel technically," Jim Cornette said.

What's next for Ruby Soho in AEW?

Despite picking up a few momentum-gaining victories after her AEW debut, Ruby Soho couldn't overcome the toughest challenger of her career in Dr. Britt Baker. The former WWE superstar will have to start all over again and climb her way to the top of the women's ranking division.

With Full Gear pay-per-view fast approaching, Soho might want to get involved in a high-profile match for the event.

What do you make of Jim Cornette's statement about Ruby Soho and Dr. Britt Baker? Sound off in the comments section below.

