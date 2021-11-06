Jim Cornette says top AEW star is "probably not anxious" to wrestle CM Punk

Jim Cornette recently explained why AEW world champion Kenny Omega might not be "anxious" to face CM Punk. The wrestling legend also expressed his desire to see another chapter between Bryan Danielson and The Cleaner.

Ever since making their AEW debuts, fans have been clamoring to see Punk and Bryan face the top-notch stars of the company. The latter instantly delivered a dream bout against Omega back in September, but The Straight Edge Superstar has been inclined towards working with underutilized stars for the most part.

There's no doubt that a feud between Punk and Omega has money written all over it. However, Cornette has now suggested The Best Bout Machine's lack of initiative into the program.

While speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling manager said Punk probably won't "want to put up with a lot of Kenny Omega's foolishness," and that the latter might be aware of the same.

"Danielson and Kenny Omega will be a better match because I don't think Punk would probably want to put up with a lot of Kenny Omega's foolishness. And I think Kenny Omega knows that. So he's probably not anxious to work with Punk and have to show people that he doesn't know how to actually have a real match. He just knows how to, you know, do the train chimp stuff," stated Cornette.

👾 shimaszaky 👾 @shimaszaky Kenny omega vs Bryan Danielson



Wow! It's big match! If both didn't go to aew, we would never see these two wrestle.



Omega & Bryan really gave a good match for all the fans!



but i don't like the ending. I think Aew saves this match for the next big ppv! Can't wait! Kenny omega vs Bryan DanielsonWow! It's big match! If both didn't go to aew, we would never see these two wrestle.Omega & Bryan really gave a good match for all the fans!but i don't like the ending. I think Aew saves this match for the next big ppv! Can't wait! https://t.co/Dd25pq14DW

He also said that Bryan Danielson would be a better opponent for Kenny Omega, highlighting the former WWE Champion's impressive in-ring ability. Jim Cornette believes there's no reason not to put the AEW world title on either Punk or Bryan at some point:

"So, I think Danielson and Kenny Omega is better. Because Danielson gets something that kind of half-a** makes sense out of anybody. He can work more of that style. But I don't know why one of the two of them (CM Punk and Bryan Danielson) would not be the next AEW world champion."

CM Punk will soon face Eddie Kingston at AEW Full Gear

Justin @AllEliteJKT I love CM Punk, but I am absolutely rooting for Eddie Kingston at Full Gear. Regardless of who wins, that’s going to be a war! #AEWRampage I love CM Punk, but I am absolutely rooting for Eddie Kingston at Full Gear. Regardless of who wins, that’s going to be a war! #AEWRampage https://t.co/YTfRh6lzFg

Whether or not fans get to see CM Punk vs. Kenny Omega down the road, there's massive hype for the former WWE Superstar's ongoing feud with Eddie Kingston.

Both men engaged in a heated altercation during this week's episode of Rampage. The war of words between Punk and Kingston felt real as both men left no stone unturned to humiliate one another. The aftermath saw both men initiate a brawl, thus building up hype for their impending clash at Full Gear.

What do you make of Jim Cornette's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

