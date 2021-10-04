"I don't see him as a heel"- Jim Cornette says former champion could be a top babyface star in AEW

Jim Cornette recently heaped praise on AEW's Scorpio Sky, stating that he's a tremendous in-ring talent.

While speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary manager believes Sky is a great athlete as a babyface and that he didn't have to cut stellar promos to get over. He added that the former tag team champion has all the tools to be a top singles star in AEW.

But Cornette is surprised by the way his character has been booked on television thus far, and Sky doesn't feel like portraying a heel persona:

"Scorpio Sky, I think, is a tremendous athlete and an in-ring talent as a babyface. And as a babyface, he wouldn't have to cut stellar promos he could get by, but if they wanted a top African-American singles babyface, he's got all the tools, he got experience, he can work. He's not a fireball promo, and I don't see him as a heel. So I don't know what's going on here," Jim Cornette said.

Scorpio Sky made an impressive start to his AEW career, teaming up with Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels to form SCU. He then went on to become the inaugural tag team champion, alongside Kazarian. However, he left the group soon after losing titles to Page and Omega.

Sky then teamed up with Ethan Page to form the Men of the Year. The duo has now been receiving an on-and-off push for quite some time. Their feud with Sting and Darby Allin brought them into the spotlight, but that too didn't last long.

Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page recently defeated Chris Jericho and Jake Hager on AEW Rampage Grand Slam

During the recently concluded Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage, Sky and Page caused an upset by defeating Chris Jericho and Jake Hager. Although Dan Lambert interfered to distract the opponents, Men of the Year gained a remarkable victory.

With their feud with Jericho and Hager far from being over, fans can expect another clash between the two teams down the road, possibly at AEW Full Gear.

