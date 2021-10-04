"He can't even have a match with job guys"- Wrestling legend slams AEW's Jon Moxley for his recent bout

Jim Cornette recently took a massive dig at Jon Moxley while sharing his opinions on the match pitting the former AEW Champion, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin, against Bear Country and Anthony Greene.

Speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend pointed out the referee's negligence when wrestlers fought outside the ring. He even criticized the production crew for not capturing a few significant spots in the match:

"Moxley, he's the one to blame here. He can't even have a match with job guys. They jump-started a match with job guys on the floor, and while Darby Allin and Anthony Greene were in the ring trying to do wrestling spots, everybody else was fighting on the floor with the referee paying no attention to what was going on on the floor. The cameras weren't even shooting it. Just every once in a while, the shooting was going on in the ring, you see somebody throwing punches on the other side. So, the babyfaces won this obviously, and then they throw Anthony Greene to Sting, and he gives the Scorpion Death Drop," Jim Cornette said.

The former WWE manager further added that AEW needed an excuse to fill their flagship show with top-tier babyfaces, stating that the entire bout was horrible while specifically calling out Jon Moxley:

"It was an excuse to put the babyface on the show, but why do you have to have six-way chaos in a match with job guys? It looks like every other f**king match. He's incapable, Moxley, of having any other kind of match whatsoever. So, you know, it wasn't horrible because there was names, but it wasn't a good match," Jim Cornette revealed.

Jon Moxley will be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite

In the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, which will be the flagship show's second anniversary, a Casino ladder match will take place to determine the #1 contender for Kenny Omega's world title.

Jon Moxley will partake in the bout alongside Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Matt Hardy, Andrade, PAC, and the Joker to be revealed right before the match. The hype surrounding the final spot has sent fans into a frenzy over the past few days, with many hoping another big name pops up in Tony Khan's promotion.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's statement about Jon Moxley? Sound off in the comments section below.

