"The size of an eighth-grader"- Jim Cornette slams AEW star's match against Kenny Omega 

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on the match between Kenny Omega and Alan Angels that occurred this past week on AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of his high-profile title defense against Hangman Page at Full Gear, The Best Bout Machine defeated Angels in their opening match on Wednesday. Although it was always supposed to be a one-sided contest, the longevity of this bout caught wrestling fans' attention. The Dark Order member held his own with the champion and almost pushed Omega to his limit

While speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the legendary wrestling manager stated that he liked the post-match interplay between Hangman Page and Kenny Omega. But Cornette blasted Angels by calling him the size of an "eighth-grader." He also criticized the way the company booked Angels to have a 10-minute match with the AEW World Champion.

"There was nothing wrong with the interplay between Kenny Omega and Page here," said Cornette. "But did it have to follow [Alan Angels] the size of an eighth-grader carrying the world champion into 10 minutes in one of the hardest matches he's had on television? Or was that counter-productive?"

There's no doubt that Cornette has put some noteworthy points on the table. Other fans have argued that it felt absurd to stretch the duration of Omega's match when he could have squashed Angels in the first place. This quick victory would have helped him look more dominant ahead of his impending clash against Page.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will have a contract signing on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega will have a contract signing on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite this week. The company has done a decent job thus far in building up the hype for their main event match at Full Gear, and this segment could add some last-minute heat to the bout.

Heading into the show, many fans want to know whether Hangman Page will fulfill his prophecy of becoming the AEW World Champion? Fans have been rallying around The Cowboy to dethrone The Cleaner ever since The Elite kicked him out of their group a year ago.

The aftermath saw Omega reach new heights in the company while Page dealt with self-esteem issues that derailed his momentum. Now that the latter has gained the confidence he needed, he will be looking to reach the pinnacle of his career against Omega. Whether fans will witness a title change this Saturday remains to be seen.

