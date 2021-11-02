"It's the same thing all the time" - Jim Cornette slams former AEW world champion

Jim Cornette recently slammed AEW star Jon Moxley's gimmick while also talking about his recent match against Preston Vance.

The former WWE Superstar has displayed an aggressive side lately, which has seen him squash his opponents. Fans have been wondering if the company is steadily turning him heel, given that he recently bit the head of a pure babyface like Preston Vance and led him to bleed.

While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager explained that Moxley has always wrestled in the same style regardless of his character. He even added that there's no rule the Death Rider doesn't break instantly, meaning that his heel turn wouldn't be surprising:

"Are they turning Moxley heel? I mean, it's hard to tell because he's always wrestled the same way. There's no change in his in-ring [style] because there's no rule that he doesn't break instantly, to begin with. And this was the same Moxley match as always, except you're just getting the idea that he's even being a bigger [expletive]," said Cornette.

WrslnBadJedi 🧹💜 @Ms_Bad_Jedi



Jon Moxley advances in the Tournament!



#AEWDynamite Preston Vance must be so yummy, that even Mox wants a piece of him (you didn't have to leave him bleeding though!!)Jon Moxley advances in the Tournament! Preston Vance must be so yummy, that even Mox wants a piece of him (you didn't have to leave him bleeding though!!)Jon Moxley advances in the Tournament!#AEWDynamite https://t.co/McD9Sy7OTs

Jim Cornette further questioned whether or not the AEW star was 'the sheik' for busting underutilized talents wide open. He added that the company wouldn't be able to change anything about Moxley's wrestling style regardless of which persona the latter portrays:

"I didn't see particularly what he did to him that would have instigated this blood, but is Moxley the sheik, or he gets juice on job guys, or is this - they're switching him heel? Because that's still kind of Moxley's gimmick. He just beats people up and then one two three, and he immediately stalks out of the arena. So I don't know, but it's not like they can change anything about his wrestling because he has the same matches regardless. And whether he's wrestling a babyface or heel, it's the same thing all the time," Jim Cornette added.

Jon Moxley will face Orange Cassidy on this week's AEW Dynamite

After putting down Preston Vance for good, Jon Moxley will face Orange Cassidy in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. The bout will be the semi-finals of the ongoing AEW world title eliminator tournament.

Freshly Squeezed previously defeated Powerhouse Hobbs to advance into the tournament. With both men coming off with momentum-gaining victories, it will be interesting to see who will book their berth for the finals to face Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's statement about Jon Moxley? Sound off in the comments section below.

