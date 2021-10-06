 "I don't believe anything he says" - Jim Cornette slams AEW personality's promo skills

Jim Cornette has called out Mark Sterling and the AEW manager's promo skills on his podcast.

Cornette is never at a loss for words when it comes to AEW and isn't afraid to voice his opinion on its wrestlers or personalities. He was speaking during Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, where he was reviewing Rampage and other things related to AEW.

On a recent episode, the veteran manager pointed his criticisms towards the manager of Jade Cargill and his promo skills. He said that Sterling's method is not believable.

"In AEW, they've got Mark Sterling managing poor Jade Cargill. I don't believe anything he says because he's playing wrestling manager. At least he can get his words out because he's a glib fellow," said Jim Cornette.

For those unaware, Mark Sterling has been with AEW for quite a well. He initially served as the 'lawyer' for MJF, resulting in an impromptu match with Jon Moxley. Since then, he has grown into an on-air personality, becoming the manager of Jade Cargill and her mouthpiece.

Jade Cargill is gaining steam in AEW, recently winning a No-DQ match against Nyla Rose and Thunder Rosa. Cargill is still undefeated in AEW, and it'll be interesting to see what plans the company has in the future for her.

Jim Cornette speculates that Tony Khan is micromanaging AEW

According to reports, Tony Khan has wrested creative control from his EVPs and is shouldering more responsibility than ever.

Jim Cornette, on his podcast, speculated that Tony Khan is micro-managing to the extent that tops even Vince McMahon:

"Apparently the story is going around that Tony Khan has taken the creative control away from the erstwhile Executive Vice Presidents of AEW namely the Hardly Boys, Kenny Olivier and my old ex-friend Cody Rhodes but, apparently, this is the report. He's taken creative control from them, they still have input, but he's the final decision maker. What was it before? What was he doing? 'Hey Cody, you're in segment 5, let me know what you're gonna do,' was that it? EVPs come and go, it's gonna be interesting when they have outgrown their semi-usefulness. The one thing we've pretty much established is that, as long as that company exists, whether it's 4 years, 40 years, whatever the case, Tony Khan is gonna insist on being the booker. After that controversy with Castor Oil a few weeks ago, if he's approving the raps The Acclaimed do on the way to the ring, then he's micromanaging to an extent that I don't know Vince McMahon ever did," said Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette may be on to something, given that he used to work with Vince McMahon. Cornette's experience with Vince has given him a perspective that others lack, and perhaps his point is valid.

