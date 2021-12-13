"They gotta be ashamed of themselves" - Jim Cornette lashes out at WWE's "boring" promos; compares it to AEW

Jim Cornette recently slammed WWE's overtly scripted promos, saying how they pale in comparison to CM Punk's promo from last week's AEW Dynamite.

Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran wrestling manager was elated by the former WWE Champion's work on AEW Dynamite. He stated that the promo by CM Punk was leaps and bounds ahead of WWE's "contrived" and "choreographed" segments.

Cornette went as far as to claim that Punk's segment was better than anything WWE produced this year. In closing, the wrestling veteran stated that the global juggernaut needs to be "ashamed of themselves":

"There hasn't been any segment that WWE has produced this year that's been as good as the Punk segment and the few others we have praised to the heavens because it looks like it belongs on a wrestling show and somebody didn't script it. That's what they need, that's why the WWE is boring and losing all their viewers because they are so contrived and choreographed and manipulated and orchestrated and lacking any kind of urgency, and a guy comes likes this and blows them all away. They gotta be ashamed of themselves," said Jim Cornette.

The Straight Edge Superstar opened the show on Wednesday night in Long Island, his rival MJF's hometown. Though the fans reacted unfavorably to virtually everything Punk said on the mic, he adapted to the conditions and delivered a masterclass in how to control a crowd.

Jim Cornette was unhappy with one of CM Punk's recent matches on AEW Dynamite

AEW BRASIL @BrasilAllElite Lee Moriarty fazendo o Pepsi Twist no CM Punk com certeza foi demais.



While the veteran WWE manager has been a fan of Punk and MJF's rivalry so far, he was critical of the Voice of the Voiceless' match against Lee Moriarty from a couple of weeks back on AEW Dynamite.

Jim Cornette argued that CM Punk took a little too long to defeat Moriarty and that the latter came across as a much more refined talent in the match. Cornette believes the former WWE Champion wasn't portrayed as anywhere close to his opponent's level.

These minor quibbles aside, AEW has done a great job with CM Punk's booking so far, and his match with MJF is one of the most highly-anticipated bouts in all of professional wrestling right now.

