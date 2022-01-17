"They have been mostly forgotten about" - Jim Cornette slams AEW for ignoring popular duo

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his displeasure over Santana and Ortiz not getting enough TV time on AEW's programming.

Having joined the promotion in 2019, Proud N Powerful have rarely been in the spotlight, except for multi-man matches where they teamed up with their Inner Circle stablemates.

As such, many fans of the duo are disappointed with their run in AEW so far, one of them being Jim Cornette.

Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette first criticized the tag team division of Tony Khan's promotion. He also shared his disappointment over the fact that an experienced team like Santana and Ortiz has been reduced to working as Chris Jericho's lackeys.

"A real company with the worst tag team division, I don't think has ever existed, and we name all the teams, we forgot about Santana and Ortiz. Because since they have been Jericho's flunkies in the group (Inner Circle), maybe had one tag team match on TV in the last six months, they have been mostly forgotten about." said Jim Cornette

Cornette was also unhappy with the screentime granted to Proud N Powerful on AEW's programming over the last few months.

Jim Cornette wants to see a feud between FTR and Proud N Powerful in AEW

The former WWE manager also expressed his desire to see Santana and Ortiz engage in a heated, multi-match feud with FTR. Cornette explained that unlike Lucha Brothers, who recently feuded with former AEW Tag Team Champions, Proud & Powerful could have better chemistry with FTR.

"Can you imagine a long, multi-match program between Santana & Ortiz and FTR? Sanatana and Ortiz won't be like Lucha Brothers, they can work like Americans, they can have matches, they haven't been given the opportunity," said Cornette.

It's no secret that Santana & Ortiz are certainly the one of the most underrated tag teams in wrestling today. It'll be interesting to see if they would ever get their moment under the spotlight and win the Tag Team Championships.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of Proud N Powerful's standing in Tony Khan's promotion Sound off in the comments section below.

