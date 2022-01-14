"Tony Khan has no b***s" - Wrestling veteran calls out AEW President over recent match

Jim Cornette is far from pleased with Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes' interim TNT Championship match from last week's AEW Battle of the Belts special.

Despite a valiant effort, Dustin failed to win the title, ultimately falling to a sunset flip pinfall from Sammy Guevara. The most notable spot from the match was the veteran performer delivering a jaw-dropping Canadian Destroyer to Guevara from the ring apron onto a table.

However, it drew the ire of many, as fans believe such a devastating move should have legitimately led to the match's ending instead of Guevara kicking out. One among them who took an issue with this was Jim Cornette, who shared his views while speaking on his podcast, Drive-Thru.

He stated that though Dustin and Guevara were great performers, the match brought out their worst instincts. Cornette also called out Tony Khan for approving such spots, claiming that the AEW boss is not a booker as he claims to be.

"Dustin's great, and we like Sammy, but they both of them allowed their worst instincts to prevail, and there's nobody in charge there as Tony Khan has no b***s, and he claims he books but doesn't tell his guys what they can and what they can't do which means he's not the booker." said Jim Cornette

Jim Cornette was perplexed by the booking of the match at AEW Battle of the Belts

The wrestling veteran also questioned having Feugo Del Sol interfere to help Sammy Guevara in the bout. Cornette explained that since The Spanish God has been positioned as a babyface in AEW, adopting underhanded tactics made little sense.

"In a babyface match, Del Sol comes from under the ring, sets up a table, and then Arn chases him off. But that's an excuse for Dustin to give a Canadian Destroyer to Sammy off the apron onto the table, and then Sammy kicks out off two. That's the point where I was done," said Cornette.

At this week's AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara successfully defended his interim title against Daniel Garcia. Fans now expect Cody Rhodes, who will return next week, to confront The Spanish God and set up a TNT Title unification match, possibly for the Revolution 2022 pay-per-view on March 6th.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara from AEW Battle of the Belts? Sound off in the comments section below.

